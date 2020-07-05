SOCCER

Sheffield United are just underway against Burnley in the Premier League, with both sides in with a chance of qualifying for European football next season.

It’s a meeting of 8th versus 10th, with Irish international Kevin Long earning a rare start for Burnley.

Elsewhere West Ham attempt to ease their relegation fears when they go to Newcastle at a quarter past two.

Fellow strugglers Aston Villa are at champions Liverpool at half past four.

None of the current bottom four have picked up a victory since the league re-started. Villa boss Dean Smith says they do miss playing in front of fans https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13villa.mp3

Manchester City – who beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 4-nil on Thursday – make the trip to Southampton in the 7pm kick-off.

++

Second placed West Brom can move back within a point of Leeds by beating Hull this afternoon in the Championship.

Table-toppers Leeds extended their advantage with a 3-1 win at Blackburn yesterday.

Elsewhere, Swansea are just underway against Sheffield Wednesday and later Middlesbrough take on QPR at the Riverside.

===

FORMULA ONE

World champion Lewis Hamilton starts second on the grid for this afternoon’s season-opening Austrian F1 Grand Prix.

Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas pipped him to pole position in qualifying.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen goes from third, with Britain’s Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.

The race is being held behind closed doors, after the campaign was put on hold for four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

===

GOLF

A 69 yesterday has left Seamus Power in a tie for fourth heading into the final day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Waterford man is 14-under for the PGA Tour event, five off the lead held by American Matthew Wolff.

An impressive 64 on day three sees 21-year-old Wolff take a three-shot advantage over the field into today in Detroit.

===

RACING

There’s action on the flat at both Fairyhouse and Cork this afternoon.

The first of an 8-race card at Fairyhouse is off at ten past two.

The opener of seven races at Cork goes to post at half past two.