RUGBY

Leinster and Ulster have named their teams for tomorrow’s PRO 14 clash in Belfast

Leo Cullen welcomes back four players from Ireland camp for the top of Conference A clash, including Ross Byrne at out half.

While Jacob Stockdale continues his return from injury to again start for Ulster where Ian Madigan will start against his old team.

Cian Healy has signed a new contract extension with Ireland and Leinster.

The 33 year old prop, who has made 107 national appearances, has signed on until the end of the 2021 / 22 season.

Healy has won 3 Six Nations titles and 4 European Cups.

Munster take on Connacht in the PRO 14 at Thomond Park this evening.

Ben Healy and Craig Casey will form Munster’s halfback pairing.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has been able to name international trio Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan in his starting fifteen.

It’s a 7.35 start.

ATHLETICS

Phil Healy cruised into tonight’s 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships in Poland, running close to a personal best time.

While Paul Robinson and Andrew Coscoran run in the final of the men’s 1500 metres in Torun later.

Nadia Power is through having finished second in her heat of the 800metres.

Wile National record holder Siofra Cleirigh Buttner is out having only finished fourth in her heat.

Mark English, Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons compete in the men’s 800 metres heats.

HORSE RACING

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is currently conducting its hearing into the Gordon Elliott photo controversy.

The Meath trainer has faced calls for a ban after a picture emerged of him last weekend on a dead horse.

It’s led to him losing horses form his yard and the Britishish Horseracing Authority refusing to allow his horses run in the UK.

Elliott has apologised and is believed to be co-operating fully with the disciplinary process.

On the track, there are meetings later at Fairyhouse and Dundalk.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour in Florida.

He’s 6 under par after a 66 at Bay Hill – and he shares top spot with Corey Conners.

Padraig Harrington is 2 under par, Shane Lowry is 3 over and Graeme McDowell is 7 over par.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen has gotten the better of Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko in the Gibralter Open, in Milton Keynes.

The World number 11 came out on top by four frames to three.

While Cork teenager Aaron Hill lost 4-2 to in his second round match against Jamie Rhys Clarke.