HORSE RACING

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers says he wouldn’t want to see trainer Gordon Elliott at Cheltenham.

The National Hunt festival starts two weeks today.

Elliott is under investigation from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board for sitting on a dead horse.

The Meath trainer has apologised for the incident and defended his record of equine care.

He’s been banned from racing in Britain by the British Horseracing Authority until the IHRB concludes its investigation.

Chambers says Elliott should be held responsible for his actions.

Meanwhile, Wexford jockey Rob James has confirmed he is the individual sitting on a dead horse in a video circulating on social media.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning amateur jockey has issued an apology over the clip, which is being investigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

It’s been reported that the footage is from April 2016 and shows James sitting aboard a deceased five-year-old mare on an unidentified gallop.

+++

Staying with racing,

Tiger Roll will not bid for a third Grand National win after connections decided not to run under an “unfair weight”.

The 11-year-old became the first horse since Red Rum to secure back-to-back Aintree successes when triumphing in 2018 and 2019.

The latest forfeit stage for the National is today and Gigginstown have confirmed Tiger Roll will be taken out of the race.

SOCCER

Ireland could be part of a potential combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The UK Government has given its backing to a bid involving the FAI, English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish football associations.

A joint bid from Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay is also expected.

The 2030 tournament marks the centenary of the first World Cup which was held in and won by Uruguay.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are also considering a combined bid.

Fifa will formally open the process in 2022.

+++

The former Liverpool player and TV host Ian St John has passed away at the age of 82 following an illness.

He made 425 appearances as a forward for the Reds between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals.

St John won League titles with Liverpool in 1964 and 1966 and an FA Cup in 1965.

St John then hosted the popular Saint and Greavsie football magazine show in the 1980s.

+++

On the pitch tonight, Premier League leaders Manchester City take on Wolves.

Victory would send the blues 15 points clear at the top.

But after losing both top flight games to their opponents last season, manager Pep Guardiola is wary

=

Former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook has been named the new Ipswich Town manager.

Cook’s agreed a two and a half year contract at the League One club and will be at tonight’s game at Accrington.

Cook has been out of work since leaving Wigan at the end of last season.

During a five-year stint with the Bit O’ Red Cook won FAI Cup titles in 2010 and 2011, and a League Cup success in 2010.It’s an 8pm kick off at the Etihad Stadium.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract extension with the IRFU and Leinster until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Ireland captain turns 36 in July, but is as important as ever for country and province.

Sexton made his International debut in 2009, going on to win 3 Six Nations Championships with Ireland. He’s appeared for Leinster on 171 occasions, helping them to the European Cup 4 times.

+++

Munsters Billy Holland is retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year old lock is Munster’s second-most capped player of all time behind only Donnacha O’Callaghan.

Holland says he wanted to retire while still playing well.

He won a solitary Ireland cap against Canada in 2016.