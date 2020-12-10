Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea is suggesting rapid testing of family members to allow them to attend their upcoming All-Ireland Senior Football final against Dublin.

The decider is set to be played without supporters in attendance at Croke Park on Saturday week.

O’Shea feels antigen testing of close family members on the day of the game would open the door for them to be at the match

SOCCER

Italy World Cup legend Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64.

The former Juventus striker won the Golden Boot and the 1982 World Cup scoring 6 goals, including a hat trick against Brazil and the opening goal in the final against West Germany.

He also won two Serie A titles and the European Cup with Juventus.

+++

In the Europa League this evening, Dundalk welcome Arsenal to the Aviva Stadium for a 5.55 kick off.

Tottenham have a home tie against Royal Antwerp,

Leicester City play AEK Athens,

Rangers are away to Lech Poznan,

And Celtic conclude what’s been a disappointing campaign at home to Lille.

RUGBY

Irish rugby legend Keith Wood says the revelations by former England hooker Steve Thompson and others that they have early stage dementia is very serious for the sport.

Thompson revealed this week that he can’t remember playing at the 2003 World Cup.

Wood says the issue of player safety will have to be examined.

Elsewhere, Gregor Townsend has signed a two year contract extension to remain in charge of the Scotland rugby team.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is 2 over par in the early stages of his opening round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

He’s 5 shots off the early pace.

ATHLETICS

Next year’s World Indoor Athletics Championships have been pushed back to 2023.

They were due to get underway in China in March.

World Athletics say they’ve made the decision due to “uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic” in the first half of next year.

RACING

Davy Russell won’t be back in the saddle until the New Year.

The three-time champion jockey has confirmed that he’ll sit out the busy festive racing schedule as he continues to recover from dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in the Munster National.

Russell says he’ll have a better timeline of his recovery when he goes for further medical checks next week.