A Kerry man is to make refereeing history when he takes charge of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football final.

Seamus Mulvihill from St Senan’s has been chosen to referee the final between Meath and Westmeath.

Eamonn Hickson reports.

The All-Ireland senior Football final takes place on Saturday week, the 19th of December.

Dublin are looking to secure an unprecedented 6th title in a row while Mayo are looking to lift the Sam Maguire for the first time since 1951.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has a full squad to pick from ahead of the clash on Saturday week.

Farrell won the All Ireland as a player in 1995. 25 years on, he says it’s a very different environment…

Soccer

UEFA is launching a “thorough investigation” into an alleged racist incident in last night’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Play was halted 13 minutes into the match with players from both teams walking off the pitch 10 minutes later after the fourth official was accused of using a racial slur to describe one of the Turkish side’s coaches.

Chief executive of ‘Show Racism the Red Card’, Ged Grebby, says their protest sends a powerful message.

Uefa held a discussion with both clubs after which it was decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tonight with a new team of match officials.

The game resumes at 5 to 6 this evening, with the score at nil-all and 29 minutes to play in the first half.

+++

Manchester United will be playing Europa League football in the new year.

Despite a late rally, they lost 3-2 away to R-B Leipzig in their final Champions League group stage game last night.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the buck stops with him.

Joining Leipzig in the last-16 will be Paris Saint-Germain (pr: San Zher-Man).

However, their game with Istanbul Basaksehir (pr: Bashak-sheh-hear) will need to be completed this evening.

Following accusations of racism levelled against the fourth official in Paris, both sets of players left the pitch.

UEFA have promised a full investigation, and a new officiating team will take charge of the game from the thirteenth minute at 5.55.

Elsewhere, Chelsea completed their successful Group E campaign with a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus won 3-0 at Barcelona.

Both sides were already through.

+++

Tonight, Caoimhin Kelleher’s expected to continue in goal for Liverpool away to Midtylland

Elsewhere, Group C winners Manchester City entertain Marseille.

+++

Irish soccer,

Filippo Giovagnoli has been rewarded with the permanent head coach’s job at Dundalk.

The Italian led the club to FAI Cup success last Sunday, and to the Europa League group phase.

Assistants Giuseppe Rossi and Shane Keegan have also signed new deals, while former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton is expected to be installed as director of football.

Rugby

A group of former internationals are planning to take legal action against rugby union authorities for negligence over brain injuries they’ve suffered.

They include ex-England players Steve Thompson and Michael Lipman as well as Wales’ Alix Popham.

2003 World Cup winner Thompson tells Sky Sports News, he has no recollection of the tournament.

Horse Racing

No Irish racing so we look to the UK where todays meeting at Leicester has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.