Locals express disappointment at Shannon LNG not being in programme for government

Locals in North Kerry have expressed their disappointment at the Shannon LNG project not being included in the programme for government.

The liquefied natural gas terminal was first proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in 2006, but has faced many delays.

It was expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs.

The Shannon LNG project had been included on the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021, but the programme for government states it’s now to be withdrawn from the list.

The Ballylongford, Tarbert, Kilcolgan development group says they’re very disappointed the LNG project on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank is to be withdrawn.

They say Shannon LNG was launched in 2006 by Micheál Martin, who has supported it until now.

Prior to February’s election, he again spoke of his support and promised if he was part of the next Government it would have full support.

The group asks how the Green Party, having secured 7% of the vote, can dictate government policy, causing larger parties to break significant promises.

They believe Fine Gael and Fianna Fail TDs and senators have betrayed them, saying they made promises before the election, which they’ve now broken, and this, they say, is a devastating blow to North Kerry.

The Ballylongford, Tarbert, Kilcolgan development group feels the backers of the LNG project have been thrown under the bus, after being encouraged by successive Governments to invest more that €70 million in the project.

They ask who will invest in the region now.

The group concludes they’ve been waiting 14 years for LNG and over 50 years for the landbank to be developed, and have lost generations in that time.