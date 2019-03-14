Liebherr strike – SIPTU’s action – March 14th, 2019

Assistant Industrial Organiser with SIPTU, Joe Kelly spoke to Jerry about SIPTU’s announcement of upcoming strike action at Liebherr Container Cranes Killarney, following on from strike action by Connect trade union members on Wednesday.
Tralee GP selected to run for Fine Gael in the upcoming local elections
A Tralee GP has been selected to run for Fine Gael in the upcoming local elections. Dr Bridget O'Brien confirmed that she was approached by...
Green Party leader to begin Kerry visit tonight
The leader of the Green Party is on a two-visit to Kerry. Deputy Eamon Ryan will speak at a public meeting focusing on transforming Tralee...
Coroner recommends changes to speed limit in Glenflesk following fatal road accident
A Kerry coroner has recommended changes to the speed limit in Glenflesk, following a fatal road accident in the village.At 7:15pm on December 1st,...
Global Strike for Climate Action – March 14th, 2019
16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has inspired young people all over the world to get involved in climate action. Jerry spoke to Finn...
All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey – March 14th, 2019
Dr Colin Lawton of NUI Galway gave details about the All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey and how people can get involved.
