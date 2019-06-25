That’s the message from Kieran who’s an agricultural contractor. He believes tractor drivers get an unfair rap from some other motorists. He told Treasa Murphy the sort of reactions he’s had to deal with from other drivers.
All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry tomorrow cancelled
All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry tomorrow have been cancelled as a result of the strike action.SIPTU members, including chefs, catering assistants, porters,...
Killarney GP unhappy with lack of information on strike
A Killarney GP isn't happy with the HSE's lack of information on tomorrow's strike.Dr Gary Stack says the HSE hasn't made contact about the...
Sexual offences reported in Kerry increase by over 40% in one year
The number of sexual offences reported in Kerry has increased by over 40% in one year.The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating...
The Phenomenal Fourth Class – June 25th, 2019
The pupils of 4th class in St John’s National School, Kenmare have recently launched their literary careers. They were assisted by best-selling author and...
Less of the Aggro Aimed at Agri-contractors & Tractor Drivers – June 25th, 2019
That’s the message from Kieran who’s an agricultural contractor. He believes tractor drivers get an unfair rap from some other motorists. He told Treasa...
Legal Lowdown – June 25th, 2019
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your questions on the last Tuesday of every month.