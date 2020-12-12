Leon Blanche Marks Your Weekend Card

Leon Blanche of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leon-3.mp3

Meanwhile, a horse racing punter in Kerry is celebrating this weekend after a pair of winners landed them a spectacular four-figure payout.

The anonymous customer struck a confident €20 each way double in their local BoyleSports shop on Friday, picking two horses at the evening meeting at Dundalk.

It was a good day for trainer Richard John O’Brien who landed a double at the Co Louth track. The first winner came in the 5.00 race as 10/1 shot Uncharted got the job done beating the 9/4 favourite Oh Say.

That left a nail-biting two-hour wait for the 7.30 but a coup was on the cards when 50/1 selection Irish Acclaim was gambled into 28/1 before landing the race by ¾ of a length.

The victories were enough to see the lucky punter walk away with a grand total of €7,169.60 from a €40 stake.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to send big congratulations to our customer in Kerry who landed such a handsome sum of €7,169.60 from only two horses. They benefitted from the early prices as one of their selections was backed into much shorter odds before the off, so they deserve every penny and we hope they enjoy splashing out.”