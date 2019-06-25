Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your questions on the last Tuesday of every month.
Gardaí investigate after emblem of children’s festival found burnt
Gardaí are investigating after an emblem of a popular children's festival in Kerry was found burnt overnight.Every year, a 12 feet tall teddy bear...
Two more Kerry parishes to be left without resident priests
Two more Kerry parishes are to be left without a resident priest, as the lack of vocations continues to hit the Diocese of Kerry.Ahead...
Kerry Group UK plant to close with the loss of 900 jobs
Kerry Group says one of its factories in the UK is closing with the loss of 900 jobs.The plant in Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire is...
The Phenomenal Fourth Class – June 25th, 2019
The pupils of 4th class in St John’s National School, Kenmare have recently launched their literary careers. They were assisted by best-selling author and...
Less of the Aggro Aimed at Agri-contractors & Tractor Drivers – June 25th, 2019
That’s the message from Kieran who’s an agricultural contractor. He believes tractor drivers get an unfair rap from some other motorists. He told Treasa...
Legal Lowdown – June 25th, 2019
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your questions on the last Tuesday of every month.