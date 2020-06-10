Killorglin childcare provider says challenges for sector significant but not insurmountable

A Kerry childcare provider says it is important to reopen at the end of the month to give confidence to customers that protocols around COVID-19 are in place.

A financial package for creches is expected to be launched later by Government.

Scamps and Scholars in Killorglin will reopen on a limited basis from June 29th to support those in need of childcare.

Manager of the facility, Derek O’Leary, says they are pleased the ratio of staff to children hasn’t been altered by the Government.

He says it is important to reopen with measures to minimise risks in relation to COVID-19 in order to give confidence to local people ahead of fully reopening in September.

Mr O’Leary says the challenges for the childcare sector are significant but not insurmountable: