Killarney’s KC Print Ltd awarded ISO certification

Killarney’s KC Print Ltd has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification.

It was part of the company’s Continuous Improvement 2021 Plan.

KC Print is one of Ireland’s largest trade printers, operating in a purpose built facility in Upper Lissivigeen, Killarney.

It employs 26 staff, four of which have been taken on since August.

The company recently completed a €1.2 million capital investment, with a new state of the art printing press and two new high velocity folders.

It also plans to invest a further €500,000 in 2021, depending on market conditions.