Killarney woman describes experiences of racism growing up in Kerry

A Killarney woman has described her experiences of racism growing up in the county.

Amano Miura says we, as a society, need to confront hate speech and violence inflicted on minorities, but also so-called casual forms of racism.

Ms Miura says people of colour have to deal with microaggression, or offensive comments or actions that are based on assumptions about race and nationality.

She says recent marches across Ireland highlight the oppression minorities have to endure.

She’s been asked on occasion where she’s really from, even though she’s from Killarney, and regularly faces abuse on the street.