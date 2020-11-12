Killarney toy store owner says they should be allowed reopen before December

The owner of a toy store chain, which has an outlet in Killarney, is appealing to the Government to allow them to open before December 1st, when Level 5 restrictions are due to be lifted.

Owner of World of Wonder, Daithí O’Connor wants consideration to be given to such stores to avoid panic and chaotic scenes as parents rush to buy Christmas presents.

He says toy stores normally make over 40% of their yearly sales within the last 10 weeks before Christmas.

Based on the current restrictions, they’ll now only have a maximum of 24 days to sell items.

Daithí O’Connor says November and December are the most important months for these retailers and feels online sales won’t be suitable to cater for demand: