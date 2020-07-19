Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre reopening on phased basis this week

Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre will reopen, on a phased basis, this week.

Killarney Sports & Leisure Campus Ltd, Kerry County Council and Coral Leisure say they’ve been working over the past number of weeks to prepare for a safe return for staff, customers, members and clubs.

The gym will reopen this Wednesday (22nd July), while the swimming pool will open from Tuesday, July 28th.

All other activities and services will be introduced later and on a phased basis in line with Government and public health advice.

Centre management will be limiting the numbers of patrons accessing the facility at any one time and social distancing measures have been introduced.