Killarney retains second place in IBAL litter survey

The final litter survey of 2020 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Killarney in 2nd place in the ranking of 37 towns and cities, with Tralee retaining its clean status in 17th place.

It is the second year in a row that Killarney has finished runner-up to Kilkenny, which took the crown for a record 5th time. For the first time in 13 years, fewer than half of the towns surveyed were deemed clean.

The An Taisce report for Killarney said it is a great credit to the local authority, traders and residents of the town that the high standards of cleanliness have been maintained in these trying times.

The report for Tralee said Tralee just hangs on to its clean status of last summer. While it notes that most of the town centre sites were very much deserving of the top litter grade, there was one litter blackspot – the ‘miscellaneous’ site along the residential Mitchels Road – which was subject to heavy levels of dumping.