Killarney launches Shop Local campaign

Businesses in Killarney are appealing to the people of the town and its surrounds to shop local as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted.

Given the town’s high dependence on tourism, Killarney was dealt a major blow during the coronavirus lockdown.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has launched a Shop Local campaign to appeal to the public to support local businesses.

Chamber President, Paul Sherry says while online shopping played a part during lockdown, they’re now appealing to people to go in and shop in the town’s businesses.