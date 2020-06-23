Killarney gardaí seek help in identifying man who carried out serious assault

Gardaí in Killarney are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out a serious assault in the town centre.

The male victim was treated for a bleed on the brain in hospital, as well as a laceration above his eye, and a chipped tooth.

It happened on Plunkett Street, Killarney on November 4th last, at 2.39 in the morning.

On CCTV the suspect is seen ordering food in a takeaway; he then moved outside and is seen punching the victim in the face without any provocation, while walking past him on the footpath.

Meanwhile gardaí in Tralee are appealing for help after close to €6,000 worth of goods were stolen from a pharmacy on December 15th last.

Three women can be seen on CCTV entering the premises, and then concealing a number of items in their bags before leaving.