Kerry’s ranking in the IBAL litter survey – January 7th, 2019

Killarney is ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ and in 3rd spot and Tralee is 30th and has reclaimed its “Clean’ status having been previously moderately littered in the Irish Business Against Litter league.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan spoke to Jerry about the results.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/07_01_IBAL.mp3