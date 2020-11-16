Kerry’s Live Register drops by almost 3% in October

Kerry’s Live Register dropped by almost 3% in October.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 6,413 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry; that’s down 178 or 2.7% compared to September.

However, when compared to October 2019, the figure is up 3.5%.

There is a mixed monthly picture across Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

Tralee is down 47 to 3,012, Listowel is down 123 to 1,119 and Killarney is up 26 to 965.

Killorglin is up 4 to 453, Dingle is up 41 to 400, Caherciveen is down 2 to 265 and Kenmare is down 77 to 199.