Kerry’s foremost Hollywood star says heart goes out to those feeling impact of COVID-19

Kerry’s foremost Hollywood star says his heart goes out to those feeling the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in the county.

Michael Fassbender, who’s from Fossa, was speaking about the effects of the lockdown on the tourism and hospitality industries in Killarney and throughout Kerry.

He’s spending time in Portugal during the pandemic, but he has spoken to his family about the effect the coronavirus has had on their restaurant in Killarney.

A documentary on Michael’s participation in last year’s Rally of the Lakes was released in recent weeks, which includes extensive footage of Killarney’s landscape.

Michael says the effect on tourism in the county is a worry:

