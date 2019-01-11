Some of Kerry’s First Time Election Candidates – January 11th, 2019

The local elections will take place in May. John O’Shea of the Social Democrats, Robert Brosnan of Sinn Féin, Ben Slimm of Labour and Bec Fahey of People Before Profit are some of the first time candidates who’ll contest the elections in Kerry.
Kerry to be top timber producing county by 2035
Kerry will be the top timber producing county in Ireland by 2035.That's according to a report by the Department of Agriculture.In Kerry, forestry employs...
Sinn Féin launches Housing and Rental Crisis campaign in Kerry
Sinn Féin has launched its Housing and Rental Crisis campaign in Kerry.Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris joined with Ireland-South MEP Liadh Ní Riada...
Kerry local election candidate receives homophobic abuse online
A local election candidate in Kerry has revealed that he has been subjected to online homophobic abuse since declaring his intention to run.Ben Slimm...
Older Mothers – January 8th, 2019
We spoke to Laura Erskine from MummyPages about being pregnant in your mid 40s, when you thought the days of nappies and sleepless nights...
The Tralee to Blennerville Railway – January 8th, 2019
We speak to Cllr Norma Foley about the recent discussions with regards the Tralee to Blennerville steam train.
The last witch to be burned in Ireland – January 8th, 2019
Brigid Cleary was the last woman to be burned as a witch in Ireland! Writer and actor Eve O’Mahoney has written a play on...