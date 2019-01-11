Some of Kerry’s First Time Election Candidates – January 11th, 2019

The local elections will take place in May. John O’Shea of the Social Democrats, Robert Brosnan of Sinn Féin, Ben Slimm of Labour and Bec Fahey of People Before Profit are some of the first time candidates who’ll contest the elections in Kerry.

