Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate more than triples in past three weeks

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 has more than tripled in the past three weeks.

The Health Protection and Surveillance Centre provides daily updates on the number of confirmed cases in each county over the preceding two weeks.

The latest update shows there were 95 cases in Kerry over the two-week period up to midnight on Tuesday (6th).

This gives a 14-day incidence rate of 64 per 100,000 population, up from 17 three weeks earlier.

Kerry’s rate, which is the seventh lowest nationally, is half the national average of 124.