Kerry travel agent calls for Government to clarify position on holidaying abroad

A Kerry travel agent is calling on the Government to clarify its position regarding travelling abroad for summer holidays.

John Curneen from Sol International Travel says there’s a lot of uncertainty in the industry.

Flights are beginning to resume, however Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has urged people to cancel any planned overseas holidays.

The Government is expected to announce its Green List on July 9th; this will be a list of countries Irish people can travel to without having to self-isolate for two weeks on return.

John Curneen says people will be out of pocket if an announcement isn’t made soon.

He says travel agents need clarity from the Government now: