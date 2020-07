A Boutique Townhouse in Kerry has been recognised by the Travel and Hospitality Awards.

Quinlan and Cooke Boutique Townhouse and QCs Seafood Restaurant has been named as the Best Boutique Bed and Breakfast in Ireland.

The article says it’s an ideal place if you really want to make the most of the area.

Driving the Ring of Kerry, a tour of Skellig Michael and walking the Gap of Dunloe are also recommended during a stay in Kerry.