Kerry Today Special from Milltown for Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí – June 21st, 2019

By
Admin
-

It’s the second year in a row that the mid Kerry community is hosting the highlight of the year in the traditional Irish music calendar. It’s a show featuring music and song and how Milltown has become one of the fastest-growing communities in the county. John Downing of the Irish Independent is here for Call from the Dáil while Treasa Murphy speaks to Junior Minister Brendan Griffin about a major funding announcement for Kerry greenways.

