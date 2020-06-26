Kerry Teams Discover National Fixtures For 2020

The GAA has released details for the various Championships.

There are many changes to the competitions for 2020.



For the first time in 20 years, there will be no second chances in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The GAA have confirmed that this year’s truncated football championship will revert to its traditional format.

The four provincial championships will all be straight knock-out, with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland semi finals. The Munster champions are to meet their Connacht counterparts on Sunday December 6th.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will both be played before the end of 2020, with the hurling on Sunday December 13th, and the football to follow six days later.

Kerry’s Munster football semi-final at Cork will take place over the weekend of November 7th and 8th. The Provincial decider is a fortnight later.

The hurling championship will also see the round-robin provincial championships scrapped for this season, reverting to the traditional knockout format.

However, there will be a back-door system in place, with two rounds of qualifiers leading up to the All-Ireland quarter finals.

For Kerry the McDonagh Cup remains round-robin with the winner to be promoted to the Senior All-Ireland for 2021. Round 1 of the McDonagh Cup is fixed for October 24th and 25th, Round 2 one week later, Round 3 over the next two weekends, Round 4 over the weekend of November 21st and 22nd and Round 5 the week after that. The Final is on Sunday December 13th.

As regards the Leagues, Kerry’s hurling decider against Antrim is fixed for the weekend of October 17th and 18th. Whoever finishes top of Football League Division 1 will be crowned champions; Kerry will be away to Monaghan on October 17th or 18th, then host Donegal one week later.

Kerry’s All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final is to go ahead on Saturday October 17th, with the Final the following Saturday.

For U20 B Hurling the GAA are exploring the possibility of a blitz-type competition.

The All-Ireland Minor Football Championship will be straight knockout and will not be played alongside the Senior series. The All-Ireland semi-finals are to be played the last weekend of November, with the Final one week later.

There will not be Junior Football in 2020 while the Provincial and All Ireland Club Championships will also not take place.