Kerry TD says Leo Varadkar will be judged on overall contribution to politics

A Kerry TD says Leo Varadkar is damaged in the short-term, however, people will judge him on his overall contribution to politics.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin was speaking after the Tánaiste apologised last night for sharing a document with Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail from the now-defunct NAGP.

He claims the Fine Gael party leader made it clear the document was passed onto the president of the union and not a close friend.

Deputy Griffin says Mr Varadkar is regretful about the situation, but there was no personal gain made in sharing the documents.

The Keel TD adds the former Taoiseach holds public office in high regard.