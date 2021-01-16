Kerry TD expresses disappointment that peat briquettes won’t be available from 2024

A Kerry TD has expressed his disappointment that peat briquettes will not be available from 2024.

Yesterday, Bord na Mona announced that it has stopped peat harvesting indefinitely, which means peat briquettes will run out in 4 years’ time, while peat moss compost is expected to run out this summer.

TD Danny Healy-Rae says many households keep their homes warm by buying and using peat briquettes as they’re affordable.

The Independent TD also said he’s disappointed with environmental activist Tony Lowes, of Friends of the Irish Environment.

Deputy Healy-Rae said Mr Lowes is no friend of his, nor of people who will suffer from fuel poverty as a result of Bord Na Mona’s announcement.