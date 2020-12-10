Kerry TD demands statement from Sinn Fein TD following IRA remarks

The Sinn Féin chair of the Oireachtas Public Petitions committee says he’s disappointed the first meeting was adjourned because of a row between him and Fine Gael.

TDs including Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Eoghan Murphy demanded Deputy Martin Browne make a statement on comments he made on Tipp FM earlier this week.

Deputy Browne suggested Sinn Féin should stop apologizing for IRA attacks – but claims he meant everyone should move beyond apologies to reconciliation.

TDs Martin Browne and Brendan Griffin clashed at the committee – leading to it being adjourned.