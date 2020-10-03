Kerry TD concerned about Department of Education operation

A Kerry TD says he’s concerned about the operation of the Department of Education.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly is worried for Kerry students, following what he’s calling a series of failures by the department.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says, while he appreciates the challenges brought about by COVID-19, he’s found it increasingly difficult to get answers from the Department of Education.





He claims he’s raised parliamentary questions, sent emails and phoned trying to secure additional resources for Kerry schools in advance of re-opening – however, many went unanswered.

Deputy Daly claims he was told, when asking about additional primary teacher allocations, decisions were sitting squarely with the minister – to his knowledge, no school got the allocation they requested.

The Sinn Féin TD also says department responses about SNA queries were merely policy copied and pasted.

He adds that some Kerry families have now paid large sums of money for college accommodation and are left wondering if their child will even maintain a place in that college.