Kerry TD calls for more investment in roads

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has called on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to invest in roads around Ireland.

Deputy Healy-Rae says €630 million needs to be spent each year on the upkeep of our regional and local road network.

Speaking in the Dáil, the independent TD said Killarney needs what he called a bypass for the bypass.

He also said investment was needed to relieve traffic congestion in Killorglin and to upgrade the Laune bridge.

Deputy Healy-Rae said while Minister Ryan does not like building roads that’s not going to work as Minister for Transport.