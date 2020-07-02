Kerry TD believes geographical spread a factor behind him not receiving Junior Ministry

The former Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin believes the issue of geographical spread was a factor behind him not receiving a Junior Ministry.

The Fine Gael TD was hoping to retain his role, particularly given the crisis the industry is facing following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Griffin says he is bitterly disappointed that he didn’t receive a Junior Ministry, but says he will still be there to help the people of Kerry as a TD.

Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar told the Keel TD there was the possibility of a reshuffle in December 2022.

The Fine Gael TD says he feels the geographical spread of ministries should have been considered before Saturday: