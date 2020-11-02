Kerry Star Has Her Say On Funding Inequality

A report last week by the Women’s Gaelic Players Association found that 93% of female inter-county footballers or hurlers receive no travel expenses at all, with their spending of fuel averaging €55 per week.

A spokesperson for the LGFA subsequently confirmed that an agreement had already been put in place for the 2020 season, which would see an amount paid towards players’ mileage costs for this year.

Male players receive 50 cent per mile, which itself was a decrease agreed between the GAA and GPA earlier due to the current fall in revenues in the association.

Kerry senior footballer Aislinn Desmond joined us on Terrace Talk to discuss this issue