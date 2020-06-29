Kerry Senator is new Cathaoirleach of the Seanad

A Kerry Senator has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly will now chair Seanad Éireann and represent it at international meetings.

He was elected this afternoon as the upper house met at the Dublin Convention Centre to allow for social distancing.

Kenmare’s Mark Daly delivering his first speech as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad; the 47-year-old has served as a Senator on the Administrative Panel since 2007.

46 of the 60 members of the upper house voted in favour of him taking up the position.

He was nominated by party colleague Lisa Chambers and seconded by former Cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan.

Prior to his career in the Seanad, Mark Daly worked on former MEP Brian Crowley’s election campaigns.

He received the highest number of votes of any candidate in the history of the Seanad in 2016.

Senator Daly says the Seanad will continue working for the people of Ireland: