Kerry representatives highlight broadband issues

The National Broadband Plan needs to be expediated in light of the coronavirus.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill has been joined by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae in highlighting issues with broadband in Kerry.

Cllr Michael Cahill says the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan is a matter of extreme urgency.

With large numbers of people working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis, Cllr Cahill says high-speed broadband is a necessity.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr has urged the Government not to forget about rural Ireland, adding having high-speed broadband will help attract new jobs and enterprise opportunities to rural areas.

The lack of access to broadband in the county has been highlighted in the Dáil by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae.

Deputy Healy-Rae says some people in Kerry are struggling to close their COVID-19 Unemployment Pandemic Payment claim due to a lack of broadband.

People are being asked to go online to mywelfare.ie to stop their claim on their first day back at work.