A Kerry photograph has been placed top in the Wiki Loves Monuments Ireland competition.

The photograph of Rattoo Tower and ancient church in Ballyduff by Mick Reynolds was placed joint third in the contest.

Initiated by Wikimedia, the movement behind encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the competition aims to raise awareness of national monuments, and create a crowd-sourced bank of photos.

A photograph of Slane Bridge in County Meath won this year’s competition.