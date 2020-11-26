Kerry people due Pandemic Unemployment Payment arrears to be paid in coming weeks

People in Kerry due arrears under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will start to be paid early next month.

That’s according to Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

She was responding to a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

Kerry Deputy Brendan Griffin says he’s consistently raised with Minister Heather Humphreys the need to issue arrears due to people under this scheme.

Minister Humphreys says her Department is keenly aware that many people are due arrears and that every case is being looked at.

She says this work is a priority and it’s hoped to make payments in the coming weeks.

Deputy Griffin says it’s very welcome news for PUP applicants and recipients, some who have arrears dating back to March.

He’s commending the work of the Department of Social Protection employees, who he says have worked tirelessly to ensure all applications were processed as quickly as possible.