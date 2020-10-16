Kerry outlets offering takeaways cannot sign up to Stay and Spend scheme

Kerry outlets offering takeaways cannot sign up to the Stay and Spend scheme.

This was revealed by the Minister for Finance, in his response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.

The Fine Gael TD had sought information for Kerry-based outlets, following the introduction of the scheme on the 1st of this month.

The Stay and Spend scheme provides tax relief by means of a tax credit on 20% of spending up to €625 per person.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says he’s been contacted by an accommodation owner who, despite being in business for 24 years, cannot sign up because they’re not registered with Fáilte Ireland.

The minister says for the purposes of this scheme, holiday accommodation premises must be registered or listed with Fáilte Ireland; the registration process is simple and only incurs a nominal fee of €1 for both this year and next.

Deputy Griffin also sought information on food services which can avail of the initiative following the increased restrictions, including those now serving takeaways.

In response, the minister says food and drink services which operate on a takeaway basis are not expected to be as heavily affected by the current restrictions.

Therefore, these businesses are not eligible to register for the scheme.