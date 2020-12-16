Kerry Through to Munster Final

Kerry are through to the Electric Ireland Munster Football final after an extra time win over Cork at Austin Stack Park last night 21 points to 1-15

After the game Kerry Manager James Costello spoke to Tim Moynihan

Kerry’s opponents will be known tonight as Clare play Limerick at the Gaelic grounds with throw in at 7pm.

Eleswhere,

Tipperary will play Cork in the Munster under-20 hurling championship final.

The Premier county saw off Waterford by 5-18 to 3-16 after extra time in Dungarvan last night.