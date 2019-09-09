All for Kerry: Moving Mass Times and Rathmore Awaits – September 9th, 2019

By
Admin
-
Many Catholic parishes in Kerry have moved their Saturday evening mass times so people can watch and listen to the game. Parish priest in Castleisland, Fr Mossie Brick spoke to Jerry. The captain of Rathmore GAA club, Brendan O’Keeffe also spoke to Jerry about his clubmates on the senior intercounty team, Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR