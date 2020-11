Kerry can tomorrow qualify for the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

The Kingdom are way to Antrim, in Corrigan Park, Belfast from 1.30.

Kerry are the only side in the competition with a 100% record after the

opening rounds. Antrim are just a point worse off. Carlow, Kerry’s opponent next week, are level on points with Antrim. Victory in either of these last 2 games will put the Kingdom in the Final.