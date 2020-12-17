Kerry Libraries donating books to children living in Direct Provision

Kerry Libraries are donating 1,000 books to children living in Direct Provision and those using Family Resource Centre services throughout the county.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen launched the initiative at Killarney Library today.

These Christmas books will be suitable for pre-school children and will donated over the coming days.

County Librarian, Tommy O’Connor hopes this will introduce families to the concept of sharing a bedtime story this Christmas.

This initiative been made possible with funding provided by Kerry County Council and the Dormant Accounts Scheme 2020.