Kerry Libraries donating books to children living in Direct Provision

1000 Books for Christmas…Kerry Libraries are this week donating 1,000 books to children living in Direct Provision Centres in the county as well as children using the services of Family Resource Centres throughout Kerry. The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen, centre, launched the initiative at Killarney Library on Thursday, also included is Eamon Browne, Head Librarian Killarney, left, Kayleigh Power, Family Resource Worker, Ballyspillance Resource Centre and Bethany Wynne-Morgan, KASI, Killarney Immigrant Support Centre, and Anne Fitzgerald, Project Co-ordinator Kerry County Library. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/ NO REPRO/ FREE PIC / 17/12/2020

Kerry Libraries are donating 1,000 books to children living in Direct Provision and those using Family Resource Centre services throughout the county.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen launched the initiative at Killarney Library today.

These Christmas books will be suitable for pre-school children and will donated over the coming days.

County Librarian, Tommy O’Connor hopes this will introduce families to the concept of sharing a bedtime story this Christmas.

This initiative been made possible with funding provided by Kerry County Council and the Dormant Accounts Scheme 2020.

 

