Kerry International Film Festival planning to go ahead in October

This year’s Kerry International Film Festival is planning to go ahead and is now taking submissions.

It’s due to take place from October 15th to 18th, with modifications being made in accordance with government protocol and guidelines.

Organisers say it’ll either be presented in the current format if people are allowed to gather as normal, or alternatively as an online event.

Now celebrating its 21st year, Kerry International Film Festival celebrates shorts, features, documentaries, live film scores, and other industry events.

All submission details are available on the festival website.