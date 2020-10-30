Kerry Hurling Team For Joe McDonagh

The Kerry hurlers will go in search of a second win in the Joe McDonagh Cup when they travel to Mullingar to face Westmeath tomorrow afternoon.

The Kingdom opened their campaign with a 10-point win over Meath while Westmeath suffered a heavy defeat to Antrim.

Fintan O’Connor is waiting until tomorrow morning to name his starting 15.

Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park is at 1.30 and we’ll have live commentary from Tim Moynihan and Andrew Morrissey on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport.

Carlow face Antrim in tomorrow’s other game.

