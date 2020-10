A Kerry hotelier says if coronavirus isn’t brought under control, then the VAT rate cut announced in the budget is of no use.

That’s according to John Brennan of the Park Hotel, Kenmare, who was speaking following the introduction of measures in Budget 2021 to assist the hospitality sector.

He says the cut from 13.5% to 9% for hospitality and tourism, as well as other business supports, won’t matter, unless the virus is brought under control.