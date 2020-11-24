Kerry honours at Irish Accountancy Awards

A Killarney accountancy firm has been honoured at the annual Irish Accountancy Awards.

The awards recognise excellence in the accountancy profession, and celebrate firms and individuals who have provided the highest quality of service and value to their clients.

ORM Accountants Ltd, located at Fleming’s Lane, Killarney, came second in the Advisory Team of the Year – Small to Medium Enterprise in Finance category.

Managing director John Mannix says they’re thrilled with the industry recognition of their expertise and service, and are extremely proud of the working partnerships they’ve created with clients.

Meanwhile farming, food, and agri-business professional services firm, ifac scooped the main Advisory Team of the Year accolade in the Irish Accountancy Awards.

ifac has over 30 offices around the country, including Tralee.

ifac’s Advisory Team is holding a Brexit webinar on December 9th (from 1.10 – 2pm) to provide advice to businesses on the steps they need to take to manage the new customs and VAT changes from January 1st.