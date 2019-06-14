Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019

Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the HSE issued a statement. It said Cork Kerry Community Healthcare apologised for the delay in payments which was due to changes in work practices. It now expects payments will be processed without further delay.

