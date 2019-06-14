Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the HSE issued a statement. It said Cork Kerry Community Healthcare apologised for the delay in payments which was due to changes in work practices. It now expects payments will be processed without further delay.
New South Kerry golf course results in increase in private flights into Kerry Airport
A new South Kerry golf course has resulted in an increase in private charter flights into Kerry Airport.The Hogs Head Golf Club opened in...
Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily to facilitate works later...
The Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily to facilitate works later this month.The N71 road between Torc Waterfall and the...
HSE apologises to Kerry home helps left without travel expenses for 2 months
360 health care support assistants in Kerry have not been paid travel expenses over the past two months.It’s understood the issue arose due to...
Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019
The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who...
Call from the Dáil – June 14th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent analyses the week in politics.
Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the...