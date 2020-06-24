Kerry GP concerned more testing needed to differentiate COVID from colds and flu

A Kerry GP says he is concerned that a lot of testing will be needed later in the year to determine if people have COVID-19 or a regular cold or flu.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan, who practises in Farranfore, says doctors will be starting to give the flu vaccine earlier this year.

He predicts there will be many more people getting the flu vaccine this year, including children, older people and those with underlying medical conditions.

Dr Shanahan says people must remain vigilant when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19 as there still isn’t a vaccine or treatment developed for it: