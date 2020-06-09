Kerry to get €100,000 funding for Global Irish Festival Series

Funding of €100,000 has been announced for Kerry events that tap into international diaspora networks to help attract overseas visitors.

It’s part of the Global Irish Festival Series, a Fáilte Ireland and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade initiative, which aims to harness diaspora links for the benefit of local and community tourism.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciaran Cannon have announced funding of up to €100,000 for Kerry County Council through the Global Irish Festival Series.

The series is part of Fáilte Ireland’s recovery strategy for the tourism industry, and aims to develop events that encourage the diaspora to visit Ireland once the COVID-19 public health emergency passes.

This funding will support Kerry County Council’s An Turas Mór – The Journey Home festival, which will include a month-long heritage programme of special events designed in collaboration with existing festivals in Kerry, including a series of GAA events throughout October 2021.

Minister Griffin says while this is a hugely difficult and anxious time for the tourism industry, it’s important we look ahead, and this festival series will allow communities to build on their diaspora networks that will help to generate tourism activity next year.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says Kerry is pleased to be part of the Global Irish Festival Series and will work with the Rose of Tralee network, the GAA and other groups to attract members of the Kerry diaspora back to the county for a showcase festival in October 2021.